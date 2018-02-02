Driver killed on I-40 after truck flips

A driver was killed in a crash on I-40 on Friday.

The crash happened just before noon near the Watkins Street exit.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash--a trailer truck overturned during the crash.

One driver died as a result of the crash, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers are working to clear the crash. Westbound traffic is slowed in the area because crews have closed all but one lane. TDOT crews estimate the debris will be cleared by 3 p.m.

