TN father buys Super Bowl ad to speak to President Trump

A Tennessee father bought a Super Bowl commercial in hopes of getting President Donald Trump's attention.

Steve Eimers of Lenoir City, Tennessee, hopes his commercial will inspire Trump to beef up regulations on guardrail safety as part of his infrastructure proposal.

Eimers' 17-year-old daughter died in a car crash in June 2017. Her SUV veered into the median and crashed into a guardrail.

The guardrail, instead of crumpling and absorbing the car's impact, speared through Hannah Eimers' car, killing her.

Tennessee Department of Transportation removed the guardrail's manufacturer from a list of approved manufacturers months before Hannah's crash because of similar reports of guardrail malfunctions.

Steve's commercial will air during the Super Bowl pre-game coverage on the NBC affiliate in Florida. Steve said purchased the ad time in Florida because he assumed Trump would spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

The commercial was filmed by Hannah's friends. It can be viewed below:

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.