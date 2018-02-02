Police warn against sharing explicit video

Don't share pornography or illegal images on Facebook.

That is a warning that probably sounds self explanatory, but still many people around the world are sharing an explicit video showing an underage girl.

By sharing the video, even if your intentions are just to alert law enforcement, you are breaking the law. Instead of sharing the video, you should report it to Facebook or law enforcement.

Memphis Police Department is issued the following warning as a response to the video.

MPD said the video is being handled by law enforcement in Alabama, as that is where the video originated.

Alabama authorities said they have not yet identified the victim or the suspect in the video, nor do they know when the video was filmed.

