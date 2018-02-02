DeSoto Co. schools will make up 1 snow day

DeSoto County students will only have to make up one snow day after missing a week of school in January.

The school board voted Thursday to go through with the calendar changes.

The only snow day they need to make up will be on Friday, February 16.

The other four days that were missed will not be made up after Governor Phil Bryant issued a state of emergency that allows districts to shorten calendars.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.