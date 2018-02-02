Mid-South babies wear red for heart health awareness

Some of the Mid-South's youngest residents took part in National Go Red Day in honor of heart health Friday, February 2.

New babies at Methodist Hospital in Germantown were adorned with red beanies for the annual event, which raises awareness for women's heart health.

The first baby born at the hospital Friday also received two extra gift baskets (one for him and one for his mom) in honor of the campaign.

“It's just awesome. I wasn't expecting it, and I was just like, 'Well, I guess I'm just blessed; I guess I'll add it with the favor,'” new mom Cecelia Lowe said.

The hospital said the National Go Red Day effort also honors babies who are born with congenital heart defects, which affects about 1 in 100 newborns.

