Alvin Ailey American Dance makes stop in Memphis

A former Olive Branch police officer has been arrested after officials found large amounts of marijuana and money at his home.More >>
A former Olive Branch police officer has been arrested after officials found large amounts of marijuana and money at his home.More >>
If you're struggling to find a team to root for in Sunday's Super Bowl LII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, don't worry. There are plenty of Mid-South connections that can help you narrow down who you want to root for.More >>
If you're struggling to find a team to root for in Sunday's Super Bowl LII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, don't worry. There are plenty of Mid-South connections that can help you narrow down who you want to root for.More >>
A Mid-South woman was kidnapped and beaten so badly with a wooden plunger handle that both of her eyes were swollen almost completely shut.More >>
A Mid-South woman was kidnapped and beaten so badly with a wooden plunger handle that both of her eyes were swollen almost completely shut.More >>
A new plan in the works could save nine school the Catholic Diocese of Memphis decided to close.More >>
A new plan in the works could save nine school the Catholic Diocese of Memphis decided to close.More >>
Special Olympians will be at Mud Island River Park on Saturday.More >>
Special Olympians will be at Mud Island River Park on Saturday.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.More >>
A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.More >>
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”More >>
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>