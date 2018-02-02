Alvin Ailey American Dance makes stop in Memphis

A world-famous dance company is making a stop in Memphis.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will have performances at Orpheum Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

"I love learning about history, especially since it's Black History Month. I feel very honored to be here," Constance Stamatiou said.

Stamatiou uses her feet most days to dance as part of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, but on Friday, she used them to tour the National Civil Rights Museum for the first time along with other members of the theater company.

The theater company is in Memphis performing shows Friday and Saturday at the Orpheum, and the dances have a Memphis connection.

One of them, "Revolution Dream," honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Matthew Rushing, who is legendary with Alvin Ailey, he will get to play Martin Luther King. And I think you'll see Martin Luther King's speeches resonate through his body, through his movements," Stamatiou said.

Few cities have the rich musical history of the Bluff City, and it's that history that inspires Stamatiou any time she steps on the dance floor.

"Music like that speaks to your soul, and Alvin Ailey's repertory does the same thing," she said.

She hopes being in a city that combines such music and civil rights history will inspire her and maybe even those watching her.

"I'd like to leave here and be able to use what I've learned and put it into my dancing. Through dance, through any kind of art really it's very important to reach to communities and to share what we need in the world right now," Stamatiou said.

