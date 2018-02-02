Super Bowl LII has several Mid-South connections

Elliott (left) and Gostkowski (right) during their tenures at UofM (Source: UofM Athletics Dept.)

If you're struggling to find a team to root for in Sunday's Super Bowl LII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, don't worry.

There are plenty of Mid-South connections that can help you narrow down who you want to root for.

Between the Eagles and Patriots, there are seven players who played college football at Memphis, UT, Mississippi State, Arkansas, or Ole Miss.

Two of those Memphis players are both kickers – New England's Stephen Gostkowski, who makes his fifth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, and Philadelphia's Jake Elliott, who makes his first Super Bowl appearance as a rookie.

"Something about Memphis man, I don't know,” Elliott said. “It's really cool, and he's a great guy so it's special to get matched up with him."

If the kickers can't help you decide who to cheer for, maybe former Mississippi State defensive tackle Fletcher Cox can convince you to cheer for the Eagles.

Cox claims a gift from a reporter from Mexico might give him some added skills for the big game.

"He told me that if I wore it, I would have superpowers,” Cox said. “So, I bought in and I still got it on."

If the whole football part of the Super Bowl doesn't have you interested, then maybe a Mid-South native will.

Memphis’ own Justin Timberlake will perform in one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows.

JT makes his return to the Super Bowl halftime stage for the first time since a controversial wardrobe malfunction involving he and Janet Jackson back in 2004.

"I think I'm just excited,” Timberlake said. “I mean I'm excited to be on this stage once again and at this point in my life. We're doing a few things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before.”

