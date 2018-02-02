Memphis rapper Juicy J celebrates birth of first daughter

Memphis rap star Juicy J welcomed his first baby, a girl, into the world.

Juicy J, whose real name is Jordan Houston, posted on Instagram, saying "Baby Girl what a blessing you are."

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on Feb 2, 2018 at 11:39am PST

Originally from Memphis, Juicy J is one of the founding members of the well-known Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, along with DJ Paul (Paul Beauregard) and Lord Infamous (Ricky Dunigan).

