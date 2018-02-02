Special Olympians to host event on Mud Island

Special Olympians will be at Mud Island River Park on Saturday.

The annual Bluff City Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook-Off benefiting Special Olympics of Greater Memphis begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Mud Island Boat Ramp.

The annual Polar Bear Plunge kicks off the event; the event is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. It is free to all ages.

"All the benefits and the donations go straight back to Special Olympics of Greater Memphis," Special Olympian Alex Hannah said.

