Raid of former officer’s home results in arrest

A former Olive Branch police officer has been arrested after officials found large amounts of marijuana and money at his home.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department officials said Frederick Jenkins was under house arrest by Mississippi Department of Corrections when he was arrested.

Officers raided the home around 4 p.m. after receiving an anonymous tip about drug activity at the home.

In 2016, officers found 171 grams of marijuana, a large amount of money, and various weapons at his home, leading to the house arrest.

Officials said Jenkins was a police officer with Olive Branch in the 1990's.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

