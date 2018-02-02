Neighbor videotapes men stealing from home

A new bill proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly could possibly grant the state eminent domain to recover the Confederate monuments.More >>
A new bill proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly could possibly grant the state eminent domain to recover the Confederate monuments.More >>
Two men robbed a home near the airport during the middle of the day.More >>
Two men robbed a home near the airport during the middle of the day.More >>
A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1000 block of Capital Avenue, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1000 block of Capital Avenue, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
When you flip the light switch at Sandra Francomacaro's house, no lights come on. Sandra said she’s been without power for three days.More >>
When you flip the light switch at Sandra Francomacaro's house, no lights come on. Sandra said she’s been without power for three days.More >>
The unusual weather pattern of the past few weeks is likely to continue for a few more weeks. It's all due to La Nina. Find out how and why this is affecting the Mid-South.More >>
The unusual weather pattern of the past few weeks is likely to continue for a few more weeks. It's all due to La Nina. Find out how and why this is affecting the Mid-South.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The state worker who sent an alert about an inbound ballistic missile to all Hawaii phones last month says he honestly thought the islands were under threat and was just trying to save lives.More >>
The state worker who sent an alert about an inbound ballistic missile to all Hawaii phones last month says he honestly thought the islands were under threat and was just trying to save lives.More >>
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>