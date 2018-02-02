Neighbor videotapes men stealing from home

Two men robbed a home near the airport during the middle of the day.

The men can be seen in a video taken by a neighbor walking out of the house with a big speaker. They put the speaker in the back of a car--a stolen car.

After one of the men put the speaker into the car, he looked at the neighbor filming, got into the car, and left.

The homeowner, Jose Beneyas, knew there was a problem when he returned from the store.

"I see police in my parking (spot)," he said.

The crooks got the speakers, a TV, and a laptop.

Beneyas is somewhat resigned to the fact that he was victimized because he said thieves seem to patrol his street. One thing Beneyas does have on his side is his neighbor who recorded the burglary.

"My neighbor called the police and the police found the car close to a store," he said. And it had Beneyas' property in it. He hasn't gotten it back yet.

Beneyas said he wants the crooks to go to jail.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

