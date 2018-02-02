Woman critical after shooting in New Chicago area

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened in the area of Chicago and Breedlove Street, and police arrived on the scene at about 8:43 p.m.

No suspect information is available.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

