Woman critical after shooting in New Chicago area

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis, Memphis Police Department confirmed. 

The shooting happened in the area of Chicago and Breedlove Street, and police arrived on the scene at about 8:43 p.m.

No suspect information is available. 

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

