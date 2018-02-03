Two men found dead inside car in Cordova

Memphis Police Department are investigating a double homicide in Cordova.

When officers arrived to the scene at 8734 Dexter Road, two males were found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

