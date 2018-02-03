Two men found dead inside car in Cordova - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two men found dead inside car in Cordova

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department are investigating a double homicide in Cordova. 

When officers arrived to the scene at 8734 Dexter Road, two males were found unresponsive inside a vehicle. 

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

