Memphis woman's power turned back on after donations

A diabetic woman's power was turned back on after WMC Action News 5 viewers made generous donations.

Friday night, WMC5's Chris Luther brought you the story of Sandra Francomarco who was living in the cold after a bill-assist program she used suddenly stopped paying her MLGW bill.

MLGW reconnected Sandra's power Saturday thanks to several generous donations.

Here's how you can continue to help Sandra:

Go online to http://www.mlgw.com/giftofcomfort

Print and fill out the entire PDF form, stating how much you are willing to donate. Next to “Recipient’s Name” write Sandra Francomacaro and use her address:

2778 McGregor Ave.

Memphis, TN 38127

Finally, send that form in to MLGW at this address:

Memphis Light, Gas and Water

P.O. Box 388

Memphis, TN 38145

That will give Sandra a credit on her account and help pay her bill for a long time. Thank you so much for your amazing generosity! We at WMC Action News 5 are blown away by the incredible response!

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.