Community leaders gather for Hands Around 201 event

Community members taking a stand against crime--literally--in Downtown Memphis.

Reverend Ralph White and other community leaders gathered for a prayer and show of solidarity outside of 201 Poplar Ave. on Saturday.

The "Hands Around 201" event was open to everyone, and organizers said they prayed for inmates, guards, the city, and the entire nation...

Organizers also said they pray for fairness for all when it comes to the justice system.

