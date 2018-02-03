FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight, moves out early Sunday

Rain is pushing into the Mid-South and will continue as we push into the overnight period tonight. A low-pressure system to our south is moving moisture in our direction, add lift from a cold front to our north, and rain is building due to this interaction.

As rain builds we will see it move across most of the Mid-South through the overnight. We could see some heavier patches as this low-pressure system moves to the east.

By 1 a.m. we will see rain start to exit East Arkansas, but we are still seeing rain for portions of North Mississippi and West portions of Tennessee.

By 4 a.m. most of the rain is exiting the region with some leftover showers the closer to the Tennessee River valley you are. We will also start to see the clearing line of clouds form to our extreme Northwest parts of the viewing area.

The rain finally clears by 8 a.m. and we will start to see our clouds clear by midday. Thanks to the sunshine we will warm by the afternoon back into the 50s.

Rainfall amounts with this system is not looking impressive, anywhere between a half inch up to an inch across the region. High amounts look to fall in portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

Once the rain exits, our attention turns to the cold that is expected to push back into the Mid-South for the start to work and school next week.

Lows will be back into the 20s for Monday morning and only warming into the 40s by Monday afternoon even with the sunshine expected. More rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday going into our Wednesday. Keep the umbrellas handy.

