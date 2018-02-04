St. Jude celebrates 56 years in operation

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened its doors 56 years ago on Feb. 4, 1962.

The founder of the hospital, Danny Thomas, officially opened St. Jude with the unveiling of the statue of St. Jude Thaddeus that still sits on the campus today.

It broke ground as one of the first hospitals in the South to accept all patients regardless of race.

The opening of St. Jude was preceded by the establishment of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC)--the fund raising organization for the hospital--in 1957.

In the 56 years since it opened, St. Jude has continued to be a lead innovator in pediatric cancer research.

St. Jude does not charge patients for food, travel, lodging, or treatment.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.