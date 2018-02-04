Former NBA player treats Memphis kids to free screening of Black Panther

Former NBA star and current Shelby County Schools radio personality John Best wants to give children in Memphis the chance to see the Black Panther movie.

Best bought out all 1,980 seats at the Malco Paradiso theater for Feb. 24. He'll use those tickets to give Memphis students a free screening of the film.

With the help of private donors, Best explained why giving kids this opportunity is so important.

"A black superhero, seeing that, I think is one of the most important things because spotlighting the positivity in our community and them seeing themselves and knowing they can get out of any condition that they are in," Best, broadcast operations voice of SCS 88.5, said.

More information about ticket reservations will be released in the coming days.

