Super Bowl LII likely coldest on record

As many Mid-Southerners enjoy watching Super Bowl LII in their warm homes, New England Patriot and Philadelphia Eagle fans traversed the frigid temperatures to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This year’s Super Bowl will likely be the coldest on record in its 52-year history. While U.S. Bank stadium is in a dome and climate controlled, those fans on the streets in Minneapolis were dealing with temperatures in the single digits.

Minneapolis is considered an unusually cold choice for the big game, usually league officials pick a stadium in southern states such as Louisiana or Florida, for their mild climates during the winter.

We looked at the average temperatures from Super Bowl I back in 1967 which was played in Los Angeles, California. Data shows the average temperatures for 20 Super Bowls was between 50 to 59 degrees.

When looking at averages for Minneapolis, their normal high is around 26 degrees this time of the year. Next year the big game is moving to Atlanta, Georgia, which will be played on Feb. 3. The average high in Atlanta on that day is 54 degrees.

