Mother begs thief to return stolen pictures of deceased child

A Memphis mother is desperate to find memories of her son that were stolen in a Downtown Memphis car theft.

It may have been a petty crime, breaking into a car and grabbing anything you can find, but the woman affected in this case lost irreplaceable memories.

"The initial shock of it was just 'I can't believe this is happening to me,'" Katrina Dorse said.

She got that feeling when she got off work to find her windows smashed at the corner Vance Avenue and Front Street in Downtown Memphis on Friday night.

"I noticed immediately that my bag was missing," she said.

The feeling turned from violated to devastated when she discovered what was taken--her laptop. Her laptop that contained her only copies of irreplaceable memories.

"That laptop was also holding videos and photos of my son Kellen who passed away in 2016," Dorse said.

Katrina's 5-month-old son, Kellen, died after a battle with congenital heart failure--the nation's most common birth defect.

"Those photos mean the world to me. They are what I go to when I'm sad, and they're what I go to when I'm happy and I want to remember his beautiful face," she said.

Also taken, were cards written by heart patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital made for the foundation set up in Kellen's honor called the Big Heart Fund.

"They took things that simply cannot be bought or replaced," Dorse said.

Katrina posted all of this on Facebook, and it's already been shared more than 2,000 times.

"No one likes to see anyone hurt in this city. And that's what I love so much about the response that we've had," Dorse said.

She only wants the short memories of her son returned to her.

"Anyway we can get them back, we'll take them back. Just please, give them back," she pleaded.

If you want to help out the Big Heart Fund, which helps the one in four families affected by congenital heart defects, they're hosting a big effect Feb. 15 at the Crosstown Concourse.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.