Memphis College of Arts puts several buildings up for sale

A dozen Memphis College of Art properties are now for sale as the school prepares to close in the coming years.

The buildings include student housing, apartments, and office space all right off of Poplar Avenue.

A local property broker is accepting offers until March 21.

MCA said money from real estate sales will let current students finish their degrees.

Rust Hall--the main building in Overton Park--is not for sale.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.