3 injured after car crashes into house

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car drove into a home Monday morning.

The crash happened after 3 a.m. on Gill Road.

It's unclear how the driver careened into the home, but the collision opened up a large hole in the front of the house.

Two children and their mother who were inside the home were rushed to the hospital.

"I was panicking," family member Linda Edwards said. "When I first got here when I seen the car still there, I couldn’t understand how could it happen. So yeah, I was upset. "

The children are ages 16 and 6; all three are expected to be OK.

