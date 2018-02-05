Williams scores 30, ECU beats Memphis 88-85 with 3-pointers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Shawn Williams knocked down six 3-pointers, made 8 of 9 free throws to score a career-high 30 points as East Carolina - the nation's worst 3-point-shooting team - went off from deep to defeat Memphis 88-85 in overtime in Saturday.

East Carolina (9-13, 3-8 American) trailed 80-78 early in overtime when Williams nailed consecutive 3-pointers in the span of 43 seconds. The Pirates made 11 of 24 from distance, or 46 percent. ECU was 351st, dead last, among NCAA teams in 3-point shooting this season, making 27 percent (108 of 396) from distance before Saturday.

Isaac Fleming recorded the first triple-double in program history for ECU with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Kentrell Barkley scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and B.J. Tyson added 14 points.

ECU never trailed after Williams' back-to-back 3s, but Memphis (14-9, 5-5) twice came within a point.

Jeremiah Martin poked the ball away from Williams and raced for a fast-break layup, cutting the gap to 86-85 with 18 seconds left, but Williams was fouled and made both with 15.2 seconds to go.

Jamal Johnson missed a 3 that went out of bounds off ECU, and Martin got off a contested 3-pointer that hit the back of the rim and Fleming wrapped up the game-ending rebound.

Martin scored all eight of Memphis' points in OT and finished with a career-high 33. Kyvon Davenport added 16 with 10 rebounds and Mike Parks, Jr. scored 13 with 11 boards.

Davenport lifted Memphis into a 77-77 tie and Parks blocked ECU's last shot, forcing overtime.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.