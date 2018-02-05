Mid-South schools win big at UDA championships

Several Mid-South schools cleaned up at the national dance championships in Orlando over the weekend.

Collierville Middle School won three national championships in pom, Hip Hop and World categories.

Collierville High school placed second in large varsity Pom and Hip Hop categories.

Other schools whose dance teams finished in the top ten were Schilling Farms Middle School, Houston Middle School and Arlington Middle Schools.

Congratulations ladies and staff on all the hard work!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.