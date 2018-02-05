Tips for avoiding a hangover

Anyone who has had to much to drink the night before can probably attest to dreading the following morning.

Many people seek to put a stop to the hangover, but do any methods really work?

Men's Health and BuzzFeed have tested some solutions with mixed results. Here are a few that could have you feeling back to normal.

Drink plenty of water. Alcohol sends you to the restroom a lot, causing you to lose liquid. Stay hydrated as much as possible.

Try eating toast or crackers. Carbs can help bring your blood sugar levels back up. If your blood level drops, your liver could go into overtime trying to metabolize the alcohol.

Take a shot of pickle juice? It might sound strange, but the salts in pickle juice can help replenish your electrolytes and put your body back on balance.

Sweat it out. Try exercising to beat that hangover.

