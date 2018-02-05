Justin Timberlake adds second upcoming Memphis tour date

Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in October (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Justin Timberlake is playing not one, but two shows in Memphis in the next year.

Last month, the pop star announced his Man of the Woods Tour in support of his newly-released album of the same name.

The first announced show was set for May 30 at FedExForum.

Timberlake has added another date for January 12, 2019, due to popular demand.

The Mid-South native is fresh off of a thrilling halftime performance at Super Bowl LII.

Tickets for the January show will go on sale Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the May show are already on sale.

