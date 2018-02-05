Lewisburg schools on lockdown after crash suspect flees - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lewisburg schools on lockdown after crash suspect flees

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

Lewisburg schools are on lockdown after a car crash suspect fled the area.

The crash happened Monday morning near Lewisburg schools.

As a precaution, Lewisburg Primary School, Elementary School, Middle School, and High School were placed on lockdown.

