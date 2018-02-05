10 years: Remembering the tornado that leveled Union University

It's been 10 years since a devastating cluster of tornadoes hit the U.S., many of which came in the Mid-South.

More than 50 people were killed across four states, with hundreds more injured.

Memphis and Southaven were hit hard, but the most damage came at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

The EF4 tornado made landing on campus the night of February 5, 2008.

Students took shelter inside dormitory bathrooms as buildings around them were reduced to rubble.

At least eight people were trapped in the wreckage of shredded walls, floors and furniture until rescuers could dig them out.

Incredibly, every single student and faculty member at the school survived. Over 60 people in Jackson were treated from injuries, most of them minor.

The tornado took out 70 percent of student housing and damaged six other buildings, causing $40 million in damage to the Union campus.

"We were taking shelter in a bathroom," then-student Kevin Bradley said. "When it hit, the entire building just collapsed on us. There were 7 of us completely trapped for about 4 hours."

But they would rebuild.

Over a six month period, 14 new dorms were built on campus.

"It was scary to come back and see how close we were," then-student Jordan Thompson said. "It's a complete miracle and God really had his hands on us. And he really gave us the strength to stay with each other and encourage each other to get through that."

