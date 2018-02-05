Justin Timberlake's secret nervous tic was on display at Super Bowl halftime

Justin Timberlake may have just performed at halftime of the Super Bowl, but after the game he showed that he's just like us.

Timberlake appeared on "The Tonight Show" after the game when Jimmy Fallon complimented him on his microphone flipping skills.

“You know, you make me nervous, though, when you do that mic flip. And you flip the microphone. You spin it around. I can’t even do it with a Sharpie,” Fallon joked.

Timberlake then said the mic flip isn't so much a fancy move as it is a nervous tic.

“That’s my nervous tic onstage. I flip the microphone. I don’t know where I started doing that but I haven’t dropped it yet,” Timberlake said.

JT said he's never publicly revealed this as something he does.

(Watch the video below from 4:44 and 5:42 to see the move.)

Just one day after the Super Bowl, the Mid-South native announced a second show in Memphis at FedExForum, this time in January 2019.

