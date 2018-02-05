Target brings same-day delivery to Memphis

Soon you'll be able to get your Target items delivered to your door the same day you order them.

The retailer is the latest store to jump into the same-day delivery game.

The company is teaming up with the app SHIPT to offer the service.

It will give shoppers access to the more than 50,000 products.

To enjoy the service. customers place their order via the app and the items are delivered within a few hours.

According to Target, the same-day delivery service will be available in Memphis by the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.