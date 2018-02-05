Memphis artist uses platform to highlight Black History Month

Several Memphis artists are bringing their talents and passions together for the community during Black History Month.

Kelvin Woods is the co-owner of The Tee-Shirt Lab, a print apparel company in Orange Mound.

In his downtime, he’s an aspiring artist taking a blank canvas to create soulful pieces.

He’s never sold any of his work and most of his pieces are still in progress, but Woods is ready to share his passion with the city.

"If you’re a creative person and if you can imagine something you can bring it to fruition, you just really have to believe in yourself and really have to do it so I’m excited," Woods said.

Woods is teaming up with five other artists to host an art show later this month on February 23.

"They are entrepreneurs, they are professionals, they work in corporate America but they also have a passion for the arts so you’re going to be able to see that side of them also," Woods said.

Black Art Ish is an art show he says was inspired by a hit television sitcom that deals with complex minority issues.

"I wanted to also do the same thing and take some of the issues that we deal with and put it on a canvas to where people can digest and really start thinking, you know thought-provoking art," he said.

The show will be at Crosstown Arts on Cleveland Street and will feature music and offer refreshments.

Woods said he hopes it will be an inspiring evening that paints a unified expression.

"You get to think about different things that happen in Memphis and all across the world when it comes to the civil rights movement so I think it’s going to be a great wrap up to Black History Month."

