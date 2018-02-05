Man arrested in kidnapping, beating girlfriend faces more charges

The man charged with kidnapping and beating his girlfriend will face additional charges, confirmed Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car drove into a home Monday morning.
Justin Timberlake may have just performed at halftime of the Super Bowl, but after the game he showed that he's just like us.
Soon you'll be able to get your Target items delivered to your door the same day you order them.
Lewisburg schools went on lockdown after a car crash suspect fled the area Monday morning.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
A fire broke out Monday morning at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It's called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
A Memphis mother is desperate to find memories of her son that were stolen in a Downtown Memphis car theft.
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
