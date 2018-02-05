Man arrested in kidnapping, beating girlfriend faces more charges

The man charged with kidnapping and beating his girlfriend will face additional charges, confirmed Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Charles Cook held his girlfriend captive for five days before she was able to escape.

Cook, who is currently being held on $350,000 bond, is also charged with aggravated domestic assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, theft over $10,000, and theft under $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.