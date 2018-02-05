UofM official: Ban of Greek life won’t solve problem

One University of Memphis campus leader is questioning why a bill that could end all Greek life at Tennessee universities is singling them out.

Dr. Darrell Ray, Vice President of Student Affairs, has been vocal about his disagreement with a bill introduced last week by Tennessee state representative John Deberry from Memphis.

The bill is aimed at banning Greek organizations on Tennessee college campuses, and Ray happens to be in a fraternity.

“Singling one portion out doesn't really address the challenges,” Ray said. “Bad things happen, unfortunately, because people make bad decisions, and so to ban one place where students are affiliated with, won't solve the problem."

Deberry claims he wants to put pressure on colleges to set more rules for sororities and fraternities to try and prevent things like hazing, sexual assaults, and other campus violence that he said goes under-reported and are more often tied to Greek organizations.

“Yes, I oppose that bill definitely,” Jordan Latouche with Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity said.

Latouche is a Memphis biology major. He wants to attend to medical school and is now serving as president of his fraternity's chapter. He said Greeks are about way more than partying.

“People only come to the parties and they don't see us behind the scenes doing our study hall hours or coming to read to kids at middle schools,” Latouche said.

"There are a lot of schools who take pride in going to school and going to college," Alpha Phi Alpha member Deldrick Adams said.

In the meantime, U of M has held town halls and meetings to serve as a platform for students to address their concerns about reported sexual assaults on campus.

Deberry said he plans to try to speak with more university presidents.

Several men in IFC fraternities are also banding together statewide to oppose Deberry's bill.

