Officer fired for inappropriate conduct finds job in neighboring county

A former Senatobia police officer, who was fired following anonymous allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor, is back on the job in a neighboring county.

Arthur Avant lost his job in December. Senatobia Mayor Alan Callicott said the city's Aldermen fired Avant and another officer after receiving the letter but before investigating it.

Now, Avant is working as a deputy for Tunica County Sheriff's Office.

The law enforcement agency said it is aware there is an active investigation underway into Avant's conduct.

"He put in an application just like any other normal individual would," Tunica County Chief Deputy Randy Stewart said.

Stewart said Avant passed a background check and was the most qualified for the job.

"Was there concern? No, due to the fact that there's nothing been proven, and there's no charges been brought against him. We have no concerns," Stewart said.

Tate County Sheriff's Office is the agency investigating the allegations against Avant. In fact, it opened the investigation in June 2016.

Avant continued working for Senatobia Police Department until his firing 1.5 years later.

Senatobia Police Chief Steve Holts said a woman came to him with allegations against Avant in June of 2016, but she did not come back with paperwork to formally document the allegations.

Holts said he wasn't aware of Tate County's investigation into Avant's having inappropriate contact with minors.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said he's surprised Tunica County hired Avant. He said three minors have come forward accusing Avant of inappropriate contact.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.