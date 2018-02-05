SCS unites with UofM to train new teachers

University of Memphis and Shelby County Schools are teaming up on an ambitious plan to recruit new teachers.More >>
University of Memphis and Shelby County Schools are teaming up on an ambitious plan to recruit new teachers.More >>
A grieving family is outraged and left searching for their grandmother's gravestone at a Memphis cemetery.More >>
A grieving family is outraged and left searching for their grandmother's gravestone at a Memphis cemetery.More >>
A former Senatobia police officer, who was fired following anonymous allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor, is back on the job in a neighboring county.More >>
A former Senatobia police officer, who was fired following anonymous allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor, is back on the job in a neighboring county.More >>
If it's time to untie the knot, divorce attorneys recommend you get the process started sooner rather than later because waiting could cost you.More >>
If it's time to untie the knot, divorce attorneys recommend you get the process started sooner rather than later because waiting could cost you.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum joined the debate surrounding a controversial commercial that aired during Super Bowl LII.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum joined the debate surrounding a controversial commercial that aired during Super Bowl LII.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A fire broke out Monday morning at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
A fire broke out Monday morning at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>