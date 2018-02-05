'Resting in filth:' Family appalled at loved one's cemetery

A grieving family is outraged and left searching for their grandmother's gravestone at a Memphis cemetery.

"This is not resting in peace. This is resting in filth," Carl Ozier said.

Ozier's grandmother is buried at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Monday he was visiting Memphis from his home in Wisconsin.

He went to visit his grandmother grave, but he couldn't find it.

Ozier's grandmother died of cancer 20 years ago. The pair shares their birthday.

"I don't want to cry about it anymore. I just want something done," Ozier said.

Many grieving families at Mt. Carmel Cemetery report similar problems. They said the grave was abandoned by its owners and relinquished to the state years ago.

The problem: nobody seems to be taking responsibility for upkeep.

"It ain't right," Cedric Boyd said.

Shelby County is technically in charge of upkeep at the cemetery.

A county spokesperson went to the cemetery Monday. He agreed something needed to be done, and he vowed inmate crews would begin taking care of the problem immediately.

This is not the first time Mt. Carmel Cemetery has been the source of complaints.

