Man killed in shooting near Medical District

A man is dead after a shooting Monday night, Memphis police confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place, off Poplar Avenue near the Medical District.

Police said the suspect is a black male who ran from the scene wearing a University of Memphis sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.