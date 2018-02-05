Spaceman gets help from Hollywood

Hollywood is stepping in to help the Arkansas inventor BrIan Winford, also known as Spaceman.

Spaceman captivated “10 Days in the Valley” actress Erika Christensen when her Memphis boyfriend played a 1988 song about the voice-activated car inventor who couldn't read.

In 2015, Christensen contacted WMC’s Kym Clark to help find Spacemen.

Spaceman said Christensen shot a documentary about him before he lost everything in a fire, and began living in his car with a space heater.

Christensen's boyfriend has now launched a GoFundMe page to help him find housing.

