Businesses hope to deter criminals, panhandlers with new program

What will it take to get Memphis moving? That's the goal behind a new series of meetings planning local transportation for the coming decades.More >>
“Stay away” is the message some Cooper-Young businesses are sending to panhandlers and criminals.More >>
February 5 marks the tenth anniversary of the Super Tuesday Outbreak of 2008 as primary elections were being held in many states, including Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting Monday night, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
Several Memphis artists are bringing their talents and passions together for the community during Black History Month.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
