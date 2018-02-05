Looking back on the 10th anniversary of a deadly tornado outbrea - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Looking back on the 10th anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak

By Ron Childers, Chief Meteorologist
February 5, 2008 Tornado Tracks February 5, 2008 Tornado Tracks
SPC Severe Weather Risk on February 5, 2008 SPC Severe Weather Risk on February 5, 2008
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

February 5 marks the tenth anniversary of the Super Tuesday Outbreak of 2008 as primary elections were being held in many states, including Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. 

A total of  85 tornadoes touched down in the southeast and Ohio Valley with 25 confirmed tornadoes right here in the Mid-South, including two in Memphis and Shelby County. 

The outbreak lasted a total of 15 hours with storms moving through the Mid-South from 4 to 8 p.m. At the end of the day, four tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, 13 in Tennessee, and eight in Mississippi. 

There was extensive damage in Shelby County as a result of the storms but the hardest hit area was in Jackson, TN where an EF-4 tornado tore through the campus of Union University. 

Luckily there were no fatalities there but nine Mid-Southerners did lose their lives that day and more than 100 others were injured.  A total of 55 people died that day from the outbreak. 

Earlier in the day, the Storm Prediction Center had placed a High Risk for severe weather right over the Mid-South with Memphis in the middle of the greatest threat. 

It is a day that many Mid-Southerners will long remember and it is still one of the deadliest weather-related days in American history.  

