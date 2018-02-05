Looking back on the 10th anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak

February 5 marks the tenth anniversary of the Super Tuesday Outbreak of 2008 as primary elections were being held in many states, including Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee.

A total of 85 tornadoes touched down in the southeast and Ohio Valley with 25 confirmed tornadoes right here in the Mid-South, including two in Memphis and Shelby County.

The outbreak lasted a total of 15 hours with storms moving through the Mid-South from 4 to 8 p.m. At the end of the day, four tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, 13 in Tennessee, and eight in Mississippi.

There was extensive damage in Shelby County as a result of the storms but the hardest hit area was in Jackson, TN where an EF-4 tornado tore through the campus of Union University.

Luckily there were no fatalities there but nine Mid-Southerners did lose their lives that day and more than 100 others were injured. A total of 55 people died that day from the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the Storm Prediction Center had placed a High Risk for severe weather right over the Mid-South with Memphis in the middle of the greatest threat.

It is a day that many Mid-Southerners will long remember and it is still one of the deadliest weather-related days in American history.

