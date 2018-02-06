Tigers go for a 'Shocker' Tuesday

After losing a game to a team they should not have lost to, now the Memphis Tigers are faced with the dilemma of trying to best a team that, on paper, they shouldn't beat--the 16th-ranked Shockers of Wichita State.

Now, the Shockers are not unbeatable. Wichita State was shocked in its last game in an overtime road loss at unranked Temple, a team the Tigers needed overtime to beat in Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago.

Tigers Head Coach Tubby Smith, who's taken five different schools to the NCAA Tournament, says he's ready for this challenge.

"We've been here before." Smith said. "I believe the last time at Texas Tech we got to this stage of the game and we went on a real good run there. And I think this team is very capable. I believe in them. I have faith that they can do it. We've got talented players--talented enough to show they could play with anyone."

There will be a little later tip time than usual for the Tigers and Shockers. The ball goes up at 8 p.m. Tuesday at FedExForum.

