Lawsuit: Memphis nursing home sedated patients on drugs

A Memphis nursing home operator needs to pay $500,000 for billing Medicare and Tenncare for services the government said were worthless.

The payment stems from a man who said his aunt stayed at Spring Gate Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Raleigh.

According to a lawsuit, staff kept the woman and other patients heavily sedated on drugs so they were easier to handle.

Prosecutors said it is fraud for nursing homes to bill the government for sub-standard services.

Spring Gate said it "remains fully committed to the health and safety of its residents," and "there was no admission of liability as part of the settlement."

