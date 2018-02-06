Horn Lake officials to vote on Greg Davis hiring as city planner

The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen is set to decide whether former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will be hired as the new city planner.

Davis was accused of embezzlement while mayor of Southaven, including the purchase of a city-owned car.

Davis was found guilty of the charges, but was acquitted after the state court of appeals ordered a new trial.

Davis had to pay the state of Mississippi more than $100,000 after the state auditor flagged Davis for improper spending.

However, the former mayor's influence on a booming economy in Southaven that has Horn Lake officials looking toward him for the job.

Davis lost his bid for a fifth term as mayor in 2013.

According to city officials, Davis worked for Horn Lake as a consultant last summer.

During that time, Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said he would veto a vote to hire Davis. It's unclear if his position has changed.

City officials said Davis has agreed to take a salary that's $12,000-$15,000 less than the position of city planner would typically pay.

Stay with WMC Action News 5 for the results of the vote later today.

