Luttrell to make State of the County address Tuesday

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will deliver his State of the County address Tuesday.

It will be the mayor's last address as his final term in office ends this year.

In years past, his address focused on county initiatives and the overall health of Shelby County.

His speech is set for noon at the Rotary Club of Memphis, which meets at Clayborn Temple in Downtown Memphis.

