TN lawmakers look to make gun safes exempt from sales tax

A Memphis lawmaker is looking to make it easier to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

Democratic State Senator Lee Harris Republican Senator Kerry Roberts of Springfield plan to introduce legislation that would make gun safes exempt from sales tax.

Memphis has led the nation in the number of shootings related to improper storage of guns.

The lawmakers said more gun safes would keep firearms away from children and thieves.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Washington already exempt gun safes from tax.

