MLGW to again discuss rate hikes Tuesday

MLGW customers could know the fate of their monthly bills Tuesday.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said electric and gas hikes are needed to address "dire financial problems," including a loss of cash reserves and increased borrowing costs.

It's been a highly debated agenda item at Memphis City Council meetings since December. The council already approved a 1.05 percent water rate hike to study the city's water resources.

The proposed increased with provide for a 4.5 percent hike in the gas rate in 2018 and 2019, an average increase of $1.62 and $1.69 respectively.

It would also include a three percent increase in the electric rate through 2020, with average increased of $2.62, $2.68, and $2.74.

MLGW officials continue to reiterate that power rates haven't been raised in Memphis since 2004 and said customers enjoy some of the lowest utility bills of any major city in the nation.

WMC Action News 5 will be at the meetings today and will let you know the fate of the potential rate increases.

