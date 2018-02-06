UofM, SCS working to keep local teachers in Mid-South

University of Memphis is teaming with Shelby County Schools to put more local teachers in classrooms.

The River City Partnership focuses on recruiting and keeping teaching candidates from the Mid-South.

A special emphasis will be placed on recruiting from groups that are underrepresented in the school system, like African-American men and Latinos.

Another goal of the partnership is to create and implement high school programs that build interest in the education field.

