Here's why you aren't losing weight

Are cardio and healthy eating not helping you lose weight?

It might not be your fault.

Health.com has suggestions for why you may not be losing weight despite the work you put in. Here are three of them:

Stress. Stress hormones may increase the amount of fat your body stores away. Not enough sleep. Doctors said this puts your body into a carb and fat craving. Too focused at work. Researchers found that when you sit for just a few hours, your body stops making a fat-inhibiting enzyme. Stand and stretch every hour, and you'll boost your metabolism.

