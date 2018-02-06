Study lists best places for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with America’s sweethearts planning to spend an average of $143.56 each on the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best Places for Valentine’s Day, along with interesting stats about the holiday in its Valentine’s Day Facts infographic.



To determine the most romantic yet affordable cities for celebrating the Day of Hearts, WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two.



Top 10 Places for Celebrating Valentine’s Day

San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Chicago, IL New York, NY Portland, OR Seattle, WA Honolulu, HI Los Angeles, CA



To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.



Valentine’s Day Facts

$19.6B: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2018 ($143.56 per person celebrating).

$191 vs. $99: Men plan to spend nearly twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2018.

$8.5 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($4.7B), flowers ($2B) and candy ($1.8B).

9 Million: Number of marriage proposals made each Valentine’s Day.

For more Valentine’s Day facts and figures, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.