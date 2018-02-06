Heavy rain possible Tuesday night

A low pressure system will move through the Mid-South and cause a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

THREATS: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed areas along and west of the Mississippi River under a marginal risk for severe weather. Although severe storms are unlikely, a few storms could strengthen and produce small hail, heavy downpours and lightning. Rainfall totals will be between 1 and 1.5 inches in areas along and south of I-40, including in Memphis.

TIMING: Spotty showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but rain will become more widespread after 5 p.m. Therefore, the ride home from work will be impacted by rain. Thunderstorms with heavy rain will develop around 9 p.m. and last through the night. If you did see a strong storm, it would be some time after 9 p.m. Heavy rain will be on and off through 3 a.m. in most areas, but rain will exit to the east by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

We recommend downloading the WMC Weather app and checking it frequently for the latest on timing.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.