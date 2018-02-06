Heavy rain possible Tuesday night

The District Attorney's Office is introducing a new initiative to help violent offenders change their behavior.More >>
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with America’s sweethearts planning to spend an average of $143.56 each on the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best Places for Valentine’s Day, along with interesting stats about the holiday in its Valentine’s Day Facts infographic.More >>
A low pressure system will move through the Mid-South and cause a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.More >>
A Memphis lawmaker is looking to make it easier to keep guns out of the wrong hands.More >>
Are cardio and healthy eating not helping you lose weight? It might not be your fault.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Residents from New Hampshire to Houston received the false tsunami alert.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
